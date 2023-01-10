South Asians 15 times more likely to die from climate change impact: Guterres

Pakistan received pledges of more than $9 billion at the conference and for the first time more than half the commitments came from developing countries, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Chief, said.



That amount is a little more than half the $16 billion that Guterres added that Islamabad will need.



Making his appeal for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from the flood damage, the UN Chief linked the devastation to climate change.



"Pakistan -- which represents less than one per cent of global (greenhouse gas) emissions -- did not cause the climate crisis, but it is living with its worst impacts," Guterres said.



More than 33 million people were affected by the floods that hit Sindh and Balochistan, killing more than 1,700 people and laying waste to 1.8 million hectare of farmland, according to the UN.



Guterres, who has made fighting climate change one of the major pillars of his agenda, held developed countries to their promise made at last year's UN conference in Egypt on climate change to fund developing nations' efforts to cope with it.