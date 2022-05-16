Southwest Monsoon advances over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.



This comes a day later than the earlier announcement last week of the Southwest Monsoon reaching the South Andaman Sea on May 15. As per the normal dates of monsoon, the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Andaman Sea happens around May 22.



Hopes are now centred at its arrival on Kerala shores on May 27, as announced by the IMD last week, earlier than the usual date of June 1. However, the IMD maintains that past data suggests that there is no direct association of the date of monsoon advance over Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.