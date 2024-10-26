Stop the lies about cleaning the Yamuna

The week after Diwali comes the festival of Chhath. Initially observed by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, it is now celebrated with equal devotion in several other parts of India. Delhi, however, stands out in an unsettling way. The pollution in the Yamuna makes the river so foam-ridden and foul that people do not even want to glance at it. They have taken to celebrating the festival in the swimming pools of their housing societies instead.

This has become routine, but this time, the Yamuna looks particularly fierce. The monsoon clouds have barely drifted away, yet on 16 October, at 5.00 pm, the water flow at the Hathni Kund Barrage (upstream, in Haryana) was a mere 3,107 cusecs. This, despite the fact that no water is currently being channelled into the Yamuna Canal to Uttar Pradesh.

Although there was adequate rainfall in the catchment area of the river around Delhi, by October, the river had neither enough water nor had it been cleansed of its toxic load. At a time when the river should have been brimming after heavy rains, it was the level of ammonia that surged five times; the disgusting frothy foam floating in the river even now is due to excess ammonia. The problem is that there hasn’t been a single flood this year in the Yamuna, the water simply hasn’t flowed with any vigour, so the trash hasn’t been washed away and the chemicals remain stagnant.

Declarations to clean the Yamuna and restore its flow in Delhi have been made more times than anyone can count or recount. The Kejriwal government had set a deadline of 2025, and recently, Delhi lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena extended it to 2026. The Central government has already handed over Rs Rs 8,500 crore to the Delhi government for this mission, on top of the several thousand crores already spent.