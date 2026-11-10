Stubble burning, not just Diwali firecrackers, fuels Delhi pollution: CTI
Trade body warns firecracker curbs threaten 10 lakh livelihoods and calls for promoting limited use of green firecrackers
CTI urges authorities not to blame Diwali firecrackers alone for Delhi's air pollution, calling for year-round measures to tackle stubble burning and other sources
The trade body warns that firecracker restrictions threaten the livelihoods of nearly 10 lakh people across the country and advocates promoting green firecrackers with limited usage
CTI alleges selective enforcement of pollution rules during Hindu festivals and demands equal application of environmental regulations across all celebrations
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged authorities not to hold Diwali firecrackers solely responsible for Delhi's air pollution, calling for a scientific and balanced approach to tackle the problem throughout the year.
In a statement, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation supports efforts to ensure clean air in Delhi but argued that blaming firecrackers used during a single day for the city's pollution is unjustified.
The trade body called for coordinated action by the Central government and neighbouring states, particularly to address stubble burning, which it identified as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality during the winter months.
Questioning the effectiveness of restrictions on firecrackers, the CTI asked whether any credible organisation could guarantee that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) would remain below 300 between October and January if the sale and use of firecrackers were completely prohibited.
The organisation said it was even willing to persuade its Delhi-based members not to open firecracker shops or sell the products next year. However, it questioned whether such a step would ensure cleaner air during the winter season.
To support its argument, the CTI pointed out that Delhi's AQI remained between 350 and 400 on 5, 6 and 7 November, even though firecrackers were burst on November 8. It said this indicated that several factors contribute to the city's pollution and that targeting firecrackers alone would not address the underlying problem.
The trade body also highlighted the seasonal pattern of air pollution, noting that Delhi's air quality generally deteriorates between October and January but remains relatively better from March to September. It attributed this pattern partly to stubble burning in neighbouring states, arguing that authorities should focus on addressing the issue through coordinated measures.
Raising concerns over the economic impact of firecracker restrictions, the CTI said nearly 10 lakh people across the country depend on the industry, including manufacturers in Sivakasi and retail traders in Delhi.
According to the organisation, small traders invest throughout the year and earn a significant share of their annual income during the 15-20 days surrounding Diwali. Last-minute restrictions, it said, leave traders with unsold stock, stranded investments and substantial financial losses.
The CTI also questioned the restrictions imposed on the industry despite manufacturers producing green firecrackers in accordance with court directions.
Advocating a middle ground, the organisation called for promoting green firecrackers, limiting their use to designated hours and encouraging reduced consumption instead of imposing a complete ban.
The trade body further raised concerns over what it described as the selective enforcement of environmental restrictions during Hindu festivals.
Clarifying that it respects all religions and communities, the CTI questioned why restrictions and legal interventions frequently target festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Chhath, Kanwar Yatra and Ganesh idol immersion.
It also questioned why similar concerns were not raised with the same intensity over firecrackers used during New Year's Eve celebrations.
The organisation argued that environmental regulations should be applied equally across communities and religious celebrations, reiterating that its demand was for uniform enforcement rather than exemption from pollution-control measures.
Concluding its statement, the CTI challenged authorities to guarantee that Delhi's AQI would remain below 300 throughout the October-January period if firecrackers were completely banned.
It maintained that unless such a guarantee could be provided, imposing restrictions on firecracker traders alone would neither address the wider pollution crisis nor protect the livelihoods of those dependent on the industry.
With IANS inputs