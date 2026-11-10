Stubble burning, not just Diwali firecrackers, fuels Delhi pollution: CTI

CTI urges authorities not to blame Diwali firecrackers alone for Delhi's air pollution, calling for year-round measures to tackle stubble burning and other sources

The trade body warns that firecracker restrictions threaten the livelihoods of nearly 10 lakh people across the country and advocates promoting green firecrackers with limited usage

CTI alleges selective enforcement of pollution rules during Hindu festivals and demands equal application of environmental regulations across all celebrations

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged authorities not to hold Diwali firecrackers solely responsible for Delhi's air pollution, calling for a scientific and balanced approach to tackle the problem throughout the year.

In a statement, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation supports efforts to ensure clean air in Delhi but argued that blaming firecrackers used during a single day for the city's pollution is unjustified.

The trade body called for coordinated action by the Central government and neighbouring states, particularly to address stubble burning, which it identified as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

Questioning the effectiveness of restrictions on firecrackers, the CTI asked whether any credible organisation could guarantee that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) would remain below 300 between October and January if the sale and use of firecrackers were completely prohibited.

The organisation said it was even willing to persuade its Delhi-based members not to open firecracker shops or sell the products next year. However, it questioned whether such a step would ensure cleaner air during the winter season.

To support its argument, the CTI pointed out that Delhi's AQI remained between 350 and 400 on 5, 6 and 7 November, even though firecrackers were burst on November 8. It said this indicated that several factors contribute to the city's pollution and that targeting firecrackers alone would not address the underlying problem.