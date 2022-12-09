Sundarban: High salinity in groundwater forces people to buy drinking water, leave farming

Many people like Bibhas Mondal and Shikha Mondal who are facing the problems have raised these issues with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she visited their village in North 24 Parganas district last week.



Banerjee directed the district authorities to address their problems. Her government also has plans to create a new district, Sundarbans, and the affected area will be included in it.



"We have no drinking water. There is also no (proper) water to cultivate our land. All land has been damaged by the saline water following Cyclone Aamphan in 2020. We want Mamata Banerjee to solve these problems.... We do not want anything else," Sikha Mondal told PTI.