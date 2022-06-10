Superworms with a taste for plastic could help revolutionise recycling

That could be significant for advancements in recycling, says one of the study's authors.



"Superworms are like mini recycling plants, shredding the polystyrene with their mouths and then feeding it to the bacteria in their gut," the BBC quoted Dr Chris Rinke as saying.



The University of Queensland team fed three groups of superworms different diets over three weeks. The batch that ate polystyrene even put on weight.



The team found several enzymes in the superworm's gut have the ability to degrade polystyrene and styrene. Both are common in takeaway containers and other items such as insulation and car parts, the BBC reported.



But the research is unlikely to lead to massive worm farms that double as recycling plants.



Instead, they hope to identify which enzyme is the most effective so it can be reproduced at scale for recycling.