Sweden charges Greta Thunberg with disobeying police

Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday announced they would be charging "a young woman" for refusing to obey police orders to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo in June.

A spokesperson for 20-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg confirmed that she was in fact being charged.

The charges stem from a climate protest in Malmo, an oil port, lasting several days.

Thunberg participated in the disruption of shipping in the harbor alongside protest organizers from Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Take Back the Future). Thunberg and others were arrested on June 19, after they succeeded at blocking traffic at the facility.