The Great Nicobar Misadventure: Yet Another ‘Development’ Disaster

The unsubstantiated/hollow/factually inaccurate aspects of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report are not only worrying, they also raise suspicions about the intention of this so-called development project. In the report, the area of the island stands at 1,045 sq. km, while according to current official figures, it is only 910 sq. km. It states that the Galathea port area has no record of coral reefs, while the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) study shows that the coral reefs in Galathea Bay are spread over 116 hectares.

The Galathea Bay is a well-known breeding and nesting site for the Giant Leatherback turtle species in India. In surveys conducted over the last three decades, these turtles have been found to be the world’s largest sea turtles. The EIA report records 330 species of fauna on the island, whereas according to the study by the Zoological Survey of India, this number is more than double i.e., 695.

The report also provides the misleading information that no migratory birds have been reported from Great Nicobar, whereas it is well known that the island is on two globally important bird flyways. Additionally, more than 40 species of migratory birds have been recorded in Great Nicobar.