The Last Sky: Countdown for an endangered planet

I'm happy to convey that my latest, eighth, book was released this week by Authors Upfront/Paranjoy. It is a book I always wanted to do, and I am glad that my publishers have made it possible.

The Earth is hurtling towards environmental apocalypse at breakneck speed, and every possible alarm is sounding. CO 2 emissions are going up every year instead of declining; the planet is about to breach the critical 2°C (increase in temperature) mark by 2035; 10 million hectares of forests are cut down every year and one-third of the Amazon rainforests have vanished; all Himalayan glaciers will disappear by 2100; and 10,000 species of life forms are going extinct every year (1,000 times the normal pace of nature).

The state of India’s natural environment does not offer much hope, either. The present government’s stated policy of prioritising ‘ease of doing business’ over protecting the environment has led to the dismantling and dilution of laws on the subject, converting the ministry of environment into a facilitator for industry and big capital. Between 2014 and 2019, it approved 11,500 cases of diversion of forest land — 99 per cent of the cases received!

Even the judicial guardrails — the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal — appear to have fallen in line, as the recent judgments on the Aravallis and the Great Nicobar Project demonstrate unambiguously. More effort is spent by the government on fudging figures than on taking proactive steps to move towards a more sustainable policy.

I will not bore the reader with more figures; the pieces in this book contain plenty of them. Suffice it to say that the present Holocene era has been rechristened by scientists as the Anthropocene in recognition of the human-induced impact on the planet, and it may very well be the last for Homo sapiens.