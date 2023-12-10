The plight of climate refugees

Majuli, an island situated amidst the strong currents of the Brahmaputra in Assam, is being consumed by the mighty river. In 1951, this riverine island had an area of approximately 1,250 sq km and a population of 81,000.

Over the next 60 years, the population of the island more than doubled to 167,000, but the area shrank by two-thirds. Between 1950 and 2016, 107 out of 210 villages in Majuli were partially or completely submerged.

Experts have warned that Majuli could disappear entirely by 2040 due to increasing incidences of the Brahmaputra flooding over, caused by Himalayan glacial melt. It is pushing several thousands of people to migrate every year—first, to a safer place on Majuli, then onwards to Guwahati, Kolkata and beyond.

Majuli is a textbook example of climate change as the cause of massive human migrations within India. In many other parts of India, with rivers rapidly eroding their banks, people are rendered landless in no time. Farmers turn into cheap labour, and affected families are compelled to turn migrant in their search for livelihoods.

It is unfortunate that no policy has yet been formulated in our country regarding climate-triggered migration. The issue was not properly discussed even at the G-20 conference.