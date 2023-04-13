The world has reached the 'beginning of the end of the fossil age': Study

Wind and solar made up 12 per cent of global energy generation in 2022, up from 10 per cent the previous year.



Solar energy was the fastest-growing source of electricity in 2022 for the 18th year in a row, rising by 24 per cent compared to the previous year. Wind generation increased by 17 per cent.



Ember forecasts that in 2023, clean energy will be able to meet the total growth in electricity demand, CNN reported.



Fossil fuels do still dominate, however, coal power remained the single largest source of electricity across the globe, accounting for 36 per cent of global electricity production in 2022. This is because overall demand for electricity rose, and not all of it was met from renewable sources, according to Wiatros-Motyka.