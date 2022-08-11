The world's biggest ice sheet is more vulnerable to global warming than scientists previously thought

Lessons from the past



There is also evidence that parts of East Antarctica retreated quite dramatically during warm periods in the past, when carbon dioxide concentrations and atmospheric temperatures were only slightly higher than present.



It is likely that East Antarctica contributed several metres to global sea level during the mid-Pliocene warm period, around 3 million years ago, with ice loss concentrated in Wilkes Land.



Recent work has also suggested that ice in Wilkes Land retreated 700 km inland from its present position around 400,000 years ago, when global temperatures were only 1 or 2 degrees Celsius higher than present.



A key lesson from the past, therefore, is that the East Antarctic Ice Sheet is highly sensitive to relatively modest warming, even if it is currently stable.



Don't wake a sleeping giant



So what will actually happen over the next few decades and centuries? We recently analysed projections from various computer simulations to answer this question. Our results were alarming, but also offered some encouragement.



We found the ice sheet will probably remain broadly in balance in the short-term, because any mass loss due to global warming will be offset by increased snowfall.



Although there are large uncertainties, we concluded that the ice sheet will only raise the sea level by about 2cm by the year 2100, which is much less than the contribution projected from melting ice in Greenland or West Antarctica.



Over the next few centuries, however, the sea-level contribution from East Antarctica will depend critically on whether we manage to curb our emissions.



If warming continues beyond 2100, sustained by high emissions, then East Antarctica could contribute around 1 to 3 metres by 2300 and around 2 to 5 metres by 2500, adding to the substantial contributions from Greenland and West Antarctica and threatening millions of people who inhabit coastal areas.



Crucially, however, our analysis suggests that if the Paris Agreement to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius is satisfied, then East Antarctica's sea-level contribution would remain below 0.5 metres, even five centuries from now.



The fate of the world's largest ice sheet remains in our hands.

(The Conversation)