These plants may worsen air pollution on a warming planet, says study

On an already warming planet, plants like oaks and poplars will emit more of a compound that exacerbates poor air quality, contributing to problematic particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone, claims a study.

Interestingly, the same compound, called isoprene, can also improve the quality of clean air while making plants more resistant to stressors including insects and high temperatures.

"Do we want plants to make more isoprene so they're more resilient, or do we want them making less so it's not making air pollution worse? What's the right balance?" asked Tom Sharkey, a Professor in the Plant Resilience Institute at Michigan State University in the US.

Isoprene from plants is the second-highest emitted hydrocarbon on Earth, only behind methane emissions from human activity.

Yet most people have never heard of it, Sharkey said, in the paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Isoprene interacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution produced by coal-fired power plants and internal combustion engines in vehicles. These reactions create ozone, aerosols and other byproducts that are unhealthy for both humans and plants.

In the study, the team worked to understand the biomolecular processes plants use to make isoprene. The researchers are particularly interested in how those processes are affected by the environment, especially in the face of climate change.