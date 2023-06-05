TN forest dept captures rogue elephant 'Arikomban'

A 75-member forest team was on vigil for the past few days and three 'Kumki' elephants and veterinarians were in the team of forest officials.



A five-member tribal groups, who are experts in tracking elephants, were also deployed by the forest department in the past week.



Sources in the department told IANS that two rounds of tranquilisers were fired on 'Arikomban' and it was captured using the support of three 'Kumki' elephants.



The elephant is likely to be brought towards Papanasam in Tamil Nadu and relocated to deep forest.

