To tackle air pollution in Delhi, CAQM to implement Revised Graded Response Action Plan from Saturday

The environment department will be using the new real-time source apportionment system which will help identify the sources of air pollution in real time and the data will be available from October 20, officials said.



The green war room will monitor violations and redress complaints and grievances in keeping with the practice being followed for the last two years.



GRAP has now been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor', if the Air Quality Index (AQI) is from 201-300; Stage II - 'Very Poor' if AQI ranges from 301-400; Stage III - 'Severe', if AQI is 401-450; and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus', if the AQI is above 450).