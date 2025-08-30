Toxic brew in the air: Metals and sulphates linked to rising asthma burden

Fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) — particularly metals like nickel and vanadium, along with sulfate particles — can aggravate asthma and drive up hospitalisations, a new study has revealed.

Published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the research showed that every decile increase in the pollutant mixture was linked to a 10.6 per cent rise in asthma hospitalisations among children and an 8 per cent rise among adults aged 19–64.

The study identified nickel, vanadium, sulfate, nitrate, bromine, and ammonium as the strongest contributors.