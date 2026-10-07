Traffic pollution made Gurugram children miss 95,000 school days in 2025: Study

Exhaust emissions from vehicles on Gurugram’s roads contributed to one in four new asthma cases linked to air pollution among children and teenagers in 2025 and caused an estimated 94,859 school days to be missed because of illness, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

The missed school days are equivalent to a full academic year for 431 students, the study, released on 5 October, found.

Private cars were the largest source of traffic emissions in the city. Gurugram has 323 cars for every 1,000 residents, among the highest rates in India, according to the ICCT.

The study found that more than 80 per cent of vehicle emissions came from newer BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles, suggesting that age-based restrictions on older vehicles have limited scope to deliver further reductions.

The findings come as vehicle registrations in Gurugram reached a seven-year high, while electric vehicles accounted for only 4.3 per cent of new vehicle sales.

The research found that switching every vehicle registered in Gurugram to electric would deliver three-quarters of the potential health benefits. The remaining benefits would depend on reducing emissions from around 500,000 vehicles that enter the city every day from Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region.

Gurugram is among India's most polluted cities, but the ICCT said it had not previously been the subject of an official study examining the sources of its pollution.

“Children are particularly vulnerable to health impacts of air pollution, with road transport an important contributor,” said Moorthy Nair, researcher at ICCT and co-author of the study.