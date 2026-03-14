Tree cover in Indian Himalayan region down by 2.2 per cent in two years: Govt

Tree cover across India’s ecologically fragile Himalayan belt has declined by 2.27 per cent in just two years, according to figures cited by the Union government, a development that underscores mounting environmental stress in one of the planet’s most sensitive mountain ecosystems.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh said tree cover in the Indian Himalayan region fell from 15,427.11 sq. km in 2021 to 15,075.5 sq. km in 2023, based on findings from the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

While the numerical decline may appear modest at first glance, environmental experts say the loss is significant given the Himalayas’ already fragile ecology and the accelerating pace of climate-driven changes across the region.

The Indian Himalayan region spans 13 states and Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura — forming a vast mountainous system that plays a critical role in regulating South Asia’s climate, water cycles and biodiversity.

Often described as the 'water tower of Asia', the Himalayas feed major river systems including the Ganga, Brahmaputra and Indus, which sustain hundreds of millions of people downstream. Declining tree cover in this landscape threatens not only wildlife habitats but also slope stability, rainfall patterns and water availability.

The minister’s response also highlighted the carbon storage capacity of the Himalayan forests. According to the ISFR 2023, the total carbon stock in forests across the region was estimated at 3,273.10 million tonnes in 2023, only marginally higher than the 3,272.68 million tonnes recorded in 2021.

While the numbers suggest that carbon storage has remained broadly stable, scientists warn that shrinking tree cover and increasing ecological stress could weaken the forests’ ability to act as long-term carbon sinks — a crucial factor as India attempts to meet its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.