Trinamool Congress leader arrested for attempting pangolin smuggling

Meanwhile, state forest department sources said that their sleuths were tipped off that an attempt was on to smuggle a pangolin.



"Accordingly, our sleuths contacted the person posing as prospective buyers. Finally, he was caught red- handed along with that endangered species of animal near the Nimati forest range. Later we came to know that he is the deputy chief of a local village panchayat," a department official said.



Meanwhile, the local BJP legislator from Kumargram Assembly constituency in Alipurduar and the chief whip of the party in West Bengal assembly, Manoj Oraon said from the event it is evident that "corruption is the policy of the Trinamool Congress." He took a jab at TMC by saying that "they loot everything. Even the animals are not safe."



The ruling party is yet to make a comment on the development.