UG students will have to study climate change, threats to environment

"The Education Ministry's online platform 'SWAYAM' is also offering videos and e-content for the subject," the UGC said.

According to the Education Ministry, various higher educational institutions across the country can use the teaching material available on the online platform.

The Education Ministry said that the curriculum of environmental education is of multidisciplinary nature. This is the reason that higher educational institutions across the country can choose the methodology and process of their choice to implement this subject.

"The basic objective of this programme is to create awareness among the students about the environment, in such a situation, due to the multidisciplinary nature, the universities will get the freedom to choose according to their compatibility."

The UGC said that this environment-related subject is based on the learning outcome. Also, the guidelines issued in this regard are in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The UGC believes that the guidelines emphasise on making environmental education an important part of the degree programme at the undergraduate level. The curriculum also encourages environmental awareness and sensitivity towards its protection and sustainable development.

Besides this, another important step has been taken in the field of higher education. Under this, students will be awarded a degree if they achieve the required credits for their degree programme before the stipulated time of four years.