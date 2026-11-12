UK appoints climate security envoy as island nations warn of existential threat

The United Kingdom on Thursday appointed a special representative for climate security as leaders of small island nations warned that climate change posed an immediate threat to their survival at the UN climate summit in Turkey.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the appointment of Madeleine Alessandri to address security risks arising from the climate crisis, describing climate change as a national security issue.

“The climate crisis is not a distant threat. It is upon us all now devastating lives and livelihoods everywhere,” Burnham said at the summit in Antalya.

He added that Britain would place climate resilience high on the agenda when it assumes the G20 presidency next year.

The appointment follows a British government assessment earlier this year that warned climate-driven damage to ecosystems could disrupt food supplies, fuel conflict and increase migration. The UK imports around 40 per cent of its food, making it vulnerable to disruptions in global supply chains.

The announcement came as leaders of island nations called for urgent action, saying rising sea levels, storms and floods were threatening their economies, security and territorial survival.

Alix Sebastien Pillay, vice-president of Seychelles, said climate action was no longer merely an environmental concern but a matter of national security and survival.

“It is time to move past the talking,” he said, adding that Seychelles was facing millions of dollars in damage from storms and floods despite contributing little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Pillay called for an urgent strengthening of the UN fund created to compensate countries for climate-related loss and damage. He said recovery efforts should not come at the expense of development or push vulnerable countries further into debt.

Dalton Tagelagi, prime minister of the Pacific island nation of Niue, pointed to unusually high sea temperatures in the central Pacific as a warning of the consequences of unchecked global warming.

“Sea temperatures in the central Pacific are more than three degrees above normal. It is a warning of what is coming if we do not cut emissions now,” he said.

Climate action stalls for five years

The warnings came as a report by the independent Climate Action Tracker said global efforts to limit warming had effectively stalled for five consecutive years, with progress in some areas offset by setbacks elsewhere.

The report said climate action during the first five years after the 2015 Paris Agreement had reduced projected global warming by around 1 degree Celsius. However, projections had not improved since then.