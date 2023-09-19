UN's Guterres: Hunger is an epic human rights violation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, 18 September told those present in New York for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit on the eve of the UN General Assembly that the world needs a "global rescue plan."

A text of commitment to the 17 SDG — which relate to almost all aspects of politics and livelihood and are primarily aimed at ending extreme poverty and hunger — was passed unanimously Monday, 18 September.

Created in 2015, the SDG were intended to be completed by 2030.

Prior to the summit a group of nations led by Russia had vowed to block passages but ultimately dropped the threat.