Unseasonal fog, rising heat, deepening air pollution hit Delhi-NCR

Across the region, pollution levels have surged to worrying heights. The Air Quality Index in several areas has slipped into the “very poor” and even “severe” categories, raising fresh alarms about public health. Experts warn that sustained exposure to such toxic air can aggravate respiratory illnesses and trigger long-term health complications.

Among the worst affected areas is Greater Noida, where the monitoring station at Knowledge Park-V recorded a staggering AQI of 429 — firmly within the “severe” bracket. Nearby Knowledge Park-III reported similarly grim conditions with an AQI of 301.

In neighbouring Noida, pollution levels remain equally troubling. Sector 116 registered the highest AQI at 362, followed by Sector 125 at 335, Sector 1 at 304 and Sector 62 at 262.

The grim pattern extends into Ghaziabad, where the locality of Loni emerged as the most polluted with an AQI of 358. Sanjay Nagar recorded 334, Vasundhara 317 and Indirapuram 326, underscoring the region-wide spread of hazardous air.

Within the capital itself, the historic trading hub of Chandni Chowk topped the list of polluted areas with an AQI of 390, closely followed by Anand Vihar at 388. Industrial belts such as Bawana and Alipur both recorded AQIs of 312, while Burari Crossing touched a concerning level of 300. In contrast, relatively cleaner pockets such as Aya Nagar and the Delhi Cantonment area reported AQIs of 206 and 214 respectively — still poor, but less alarming by comparison.

Adding to the region’s environmental puzzle, residents woke on Tuesday to an unexpected veil of haze and fog despite the rising temperatures. Early speculation on social media linked the phenomenon to fires sparked by attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure. However, weather experts quickly dismissed such claims.

Meteorologists say the haze was more likely the result of dust-laden winds sweeping in from the arid expanses of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan and parts of Balochistan, carrying fine particles that mingled with local pollution to create the murky skies.

Historical data from the IMD also underscores how unusual the current heat is. On 8 March, Delhi’s temperature crossed 35°C — the earliest such spike recorded in at least 15 years — a sign of the shifting climate patterns that are making seasonal transitions increasingly unpredictable.

For residents across the Delhi-NCR belt, the days ahead promise little respite. With heat intensifying, fog blurring the mornings and pollution thickening the air, the region finds itself caught in a troubling atmospheric convergence. Experts are urging both authorities and citizens to remain cautious and adopt protective measures as the capital navigates this challenging stretch of weather.

