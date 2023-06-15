Uttarakhand warns UP counterparts about poachers

Samir Sinha, the chief wildlife warden Uttarakhand, has sent a letter to the additional principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF), project tiger, Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Chaudhary, saying that poachers' groups are active on the southern end of Corbett Tiger Reserve, particularly areas shared with Uttar Pradesh.

He has requested that parts of Uttar Pradesh Forest close to Corbett Tiger Reserve be also put under surveillance and with joint operation of the two states.

Following the intel, forest officials in several districts have been put on alert, including Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Bijnor.