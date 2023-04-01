Watch: Black panther rescued from village in South Goa
A black panther was rescued by the forest department from a village in South Goa on Saturday, state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said.
A trapping mechanism was set up at Balli village in Quepem and the animal was rescued in the early hours of the day, the minister said.
Taking to Twitter, Rane said, "A trapping mechanism was set up by the forest department given the movement of a black panther in the village of Balli, Quepem and the neighbouring areas. The panther was trapped in an early morning operation and is being monitored for any injuries by veterinary doctors."
Once the necessary procedures are completed, the animal will be released in the wildlife sanctuary, he said.
The department will consult officials of the Karnataka government and Centre about putting a tracking device on the panther to monitor his movement, the minister said in another tweet.
