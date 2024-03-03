What are sponge cities? (Should Mumbai become one?)

Though it is one of the busiest roundabouts in the east of Copenhagen, the air at Sankt Kjelds Plads isn't heavy with the smell and texture of exhaust fumes. And rather than the roar of engines, the soundscape is characterized by the sputtering notes of long-tailed tits.

The roundabout, which is covered with shrubs and trees, is part of a large-scale experiment to transform public spaces in the Danish capital. The idea is to make Copenhagen more "liveable" by creating places for citizens to meet and habitat for biodiversity, while simultaneously creating cogs in a flood-control machine.

This transformation was sparked by the events of July 2, 2011, when Copenhagen was struck by what was dubbed "a once in a 1000-year rain."

The massive downpour caused streets and homes to flood. And with nowhere to go, the water stayed for days. Dead rats were seen floating around the city, and later research revealed that a quarter of sanitation workers had fallen sick with blood infections such as leptospirosis in the cleanup. One even died.

Over the next seven years, this kind of "cloudburst" started to become increasingly common, with four "once in a 100-year" rainfall events recorded in that period. Costing the city at least €800 million in damages, it was clear to policymakers that it was time to rethink the Danish capital's design.