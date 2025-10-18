When light meets haze: Delhi awaits Diwali under a choking sky

As the festival of lights draws near, a murky haze has already settled over Delhi’s skies — the familiar, suffocating herald of a season that should have shimmered in gold but now glows in grey.

The national capital, once again, finds itself gasping for breath as air quality plunges to worrying levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking in at 252 on Saturday morning — marking the fifth straight day of “poor” air.

The city’s struggle with pollution has deepened even before Diwali’s first spark. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 384, sliding into the “very poor” category, while scattered pockets across Delhi breached the 200 mark. From the hum of idling engines to the smog veils hanging low over flyovers, the city’s daily life unfolds under a thickening canopy of toxins.

Officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warn that relief is unlikely in the coming days. Vehicle emissions have emerged as the single biggest contributor to Delhi’s deteriorating air, while stagnant winds and falling temperatures have trapped pollutants close to the ground. The early onset of the Northeast Monsoon has done little to cleanse the skies.