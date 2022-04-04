"Who are we really fooling by denying climate change?" asks Dia Mirza

As we see a extreme changes in climate conditions, actor, producer, and climate champion Dia Mirza said, "We all need laughter and light-heartedness to get through this time in history but humanity is also facing a lot of challenges right now that we must address. We are witnessing wars, famines, hunger, and natural calamities and there is the ever-present challenge of environmental degradation. I really wonder at times, just who we are fooling by denying climate change and its possible impact on human life. If we don't turn the clock back with mindful action, right this hot minute, the damage will be irreversible. Research says that the threshold for dangerous global warming will likely be crossed between 2027 and 2042 but it could even be sooner."