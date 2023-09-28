Why are six young Portuguese citizens taking 32 nations to court?

Six young Portuguese people brought a case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2020 — the hearing for which will be held on Wednesday, 27 September — alleging that 32 nations have failed to act on global warming. The six, now aged 11 to 24, claim they are suffering from "having to live with a climate that is getting hotter and hotter".

The complaint to the Strasbourg-based court was sparked by wildfires that hit Portugal in 2017, killing more than 100 people and destroying swathes of land.

Some of the plaintiffs say they have suffered allergies and breathing problems since the fires and that the conditions are likely to persist if nothing is done.

"European governments are not managing to protect us," said 15-year-old Andre Oliveira, one of the six who brought the suit. "We're on the frontlines of climate change in Europe: even in February it's sometimes 30 degrees (Celsius, or 86 Fahrenheit). The heatwaves are getting more and more serious."

The plaintiffs said all 27 European Union member states — along with Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway and Britain — have failed to sufficiently limit greenhouse gas emissions, damaging their lives and health.

They argue that the failure to act infringes on their rights to life and respect for private life under Articles 2 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.