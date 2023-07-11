Why is climate change denial still thriving online?

Record global temperatures on July 3 kicked off the hottest week ever recorded as intense heatwaves gripped the planet. Climate scientist Friederike Otto of London's Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment called the heat "a death sentence for people and ecosystems."

Yet the next day, a political journalist in the UK, Isabel Oakeshott, tweeted that "climate change headbangers panicking about a few hot days last month can calm down … It's 13 degrees and pouring." She added that she was "about to light the woodburner." Within a day, over 2.2 million people had seen the tweet.

Oakeshott, a presenter on the conservative TalkTV news channel and former editor of the Sunday Times, often comments on Twitter about "climate change nuts". On July 5, she asked, "Where's Greta when it's woolly jumpers in July?"

Amid the worst heatwaves ever recorded in the US, China, Mexico, Siberia and beyond, and near-unanimous scientific consensus that humans have induced global heating — in large part by burning fossil fuels — how does such denial continue to flourish?