Wildfires, noise pollution, disruptive timing of life cycles looming threats: UN report

According to the report, dangerous wildfire weather is projected to get worse.



Each year, between 2002 and 2016, an average of about 423 million hectares or 4.23 million sq km of the earth's land surface -- an area about the size of the entire European Union – burnt, becoming more common in mixed forest and savannah ecosystems.



An estimated 67 per cent of the annual global area burnt by all types of fires, including wildfires, was in the African continent.



Dangerous wildfire weather conditions are projected to become more frequent and intense and to last longer, including in areas previously unaffected by fires.



Extremely intense wildfires can trigger thunderstorms in smoke flumes that aggravate fires through erratic wind speeds and generate lightning that ignites other fires far beyond the fire front, a hazardous feedback loop.



This is due to climate change, including hotter temperatures and drier conditions with more frequent droughts. Land-use change is another risk factor, including commercial logging and deforestation for farms, grazing land, and expanding cities.



A further cause for the proliferation of wildfires is the aggressive suppression of natural fire, which is essential in some natural systems to limit the amounts of combustible material, and inappropriate fire management policies that exclude traditional fire management practices and indigenous knowledge.



The report calls for greater investment in reducing the risks of wildfires; development of prevention and response management approaches that include vulnerable, rural, traditional and indigenous communities; and further refinements in remote sensing capabilities, such as satellites, radar and lightning detection.