Wildfires scorch 100,000+ hectares, force evacuations in S Africa’s Western Cape
Overstrand Municipality, which includes Pearly Beach, says firefighting resources are under severe pressure, with two active fires still burning
Wildfires continued to rage across South Africa’s Western and Eastern Cape provinces, burning more than 100,000 hectares in the Western Cape and forcing further evacuations, authorities said on Saturday.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told public broadcaster SABC that fires were affecting the entire Western Cape as well as parts of the neighbouring Eastern Cape. No fatalities have been reported so far, although a young girl was hospitalised in Mossel Bay and several firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, according to Xinhua news agency.
Winde said “more helicopters than ever” had been deployed to fight the blazes, including a military aircraft. He added that over 100,000 hectares had been scorched across the province, with the most significant infrastructure damage reported in Mossel Bay, as well as in areas such as Du Noon in Cape Town and Pearly Beach.
The Mossel Bay Municipality said on Saturday morning that there were no active fires in the area but that all teams would remain on high alert due to dry and windy conditions.
The Overstrand Municipality, which includes Pearly Beach, said firefighting resources were under severe pressure, with two active fires still burning. Evacuations were ordered around midday on Saturday, with residents of Eluxolweni and Broadway Street in Pearly Beach moved to a community hall.
“The first priority is to save lives,” Overstrand Municipal Manager Dean O’Neill said, urging residents in other areas to remain alert as further evacuations could become necessary if conditions deteriorate.
In the Eastern Cape, the Kouga Municipality said fire crews were continuing to battle several blazes and warned that conditions remained volatile.
In a statement issued late on Friday, Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane expressed deep concern over the fires, noting that they were burning during South Africa’s peak summer tourism season and affecting key tourist destinations. He urged residents, visitors and road users in affected areas to remain vigilant and to strictly follow evacuation orders and safety directives issued by authorities.
