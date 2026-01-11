Wildfires scorch 100,000+ hectares, force evacuations in S Africa’s Western Cape

Wildfires continued to rage across South Africa’s Western and Eastern Cape provinces, burning more than 100,000 hectares in the Western Cape and forcing further evacuations, authorities said on Saturday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told public broadcaster SABC that fires were affecting the entire Western Cape as well as parts of the neighbouring Eastern Cape. No fatalities have been reported so far, although a young girl was hospitalised in Mossel Bay and several firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, according to Xinhua news agency.

Winde said “more helicopters than ever” had been deployed to fight the blazes, including a military aircraft. He added that over 100,000 hectares had been scorched across the province, with the most significant infrastructure damage reported in Mossel Bay, as well as in areas such as Du Noon in Cape Town and Pearly Beach.