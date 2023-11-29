Will COP28 be another cop-out?

The hottest years on our 4.5-billion-year-old planet occurred over the last decade. Since 2014, the mercury has been rising steadily. The year 2016 was recorded as the warmest globally and 2022 as the fifth-warmest. With this October recorded as the hottest month in history, experts fear that 2023 is likely the hottest year, ever. Period.

Not surprising even for those unaware of the fact that in the last 30 years, since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio, the level of carbon dioxide has increased by as much as 60 per cent.

In short, the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement of COP 21 — which saw nearly 200 countries taking the pledge to limit ‘global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees’ — has failed. What then might one expect from the 28th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December?

A recent paper with the explicit title ‘How We Know that Global Warming is Accelerating and the Goal of the Paris Agreement is Dead’ by Prof James Hansen warned that global warming of 2 degrees Celsius is inevitable, as early as 2030. "The 1.5 C degree limit is deader than a doornail," wrote Hansen.

The mountains of reports and papers generated by previous climate change conferences seem to be high on rhetoric and short on facts. Conspicuous by their absence is the mention of the military-industrial complex on the one hand and the fossil fuel industry on the other. Yet, the failures have much to do with both these sectors.