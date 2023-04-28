Fact Check: Amitabh Bachchan’s old photo shared in a recent report with false claim about his bad health

A recent report on a website claimed that “Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s health deteriorated, and he was in a critical condition”. The report also carried a set of two photos of Bachchan purportedly lying on a hospital bed, with his wife, Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan standing beside him. In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that Amitabh Bachchan is healthy and fit and was not hospitalised recently. The photo shared in the report was old and shared with a false claim.

Claim

A website named Dainik Kiran published a report on April 24 claiming that “Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s health deteriorated and he was on his deathbed”. The report also carried a set of two photos showing Bachchan lying on a hospital bed and his wife, Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan standing beside him.

“Amitabh Bachchan's condition worsened, now he is taking his last breath in the hospital, tears are not stopping from Jaya Bachchan's eyes,” read the English translation of the headline.

Investigation

The Desk started the investigation with a Google Reverse Image Search on both photos in the article. The search results for the first photo led to a BBC article published on Dec 17, 2005.

“Bachchan leaves hospital after the op,” read the report headline that carried the same photo as shared in the article.

Here is the link to the BBC report, and below is a screenshot of the same: