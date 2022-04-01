AiSPi's famed pop-ups curated to perfection return to treat fashionistas of Delhi
Fashion seekers and design lovers will get a preview into the Spring-Summer collections of careful curations of European brands at this captivating trunk show put together by AiSPi
AiSPi's 3-day Trunk Show is taking place from 3rd to 5th April that curates products from 14 niche designers and brands from the heart of that Europe.
A unique e-commerce platform for fashion and luxury, AiSPi, will present its 10th on-ground pop-up, the first one post the lockdown at Olive Mehrauli. Hand-picking the finest stories in couture, fashion, and accessories, Aisha Saraf Kothari treats her fashion-conscious buyers to some of Europe’s best-kept secrets.
Fashion seekers and design lovers will get a preview into the Spring-Summer collections of careful curations of European brands at this captivating trunk show, put together by AiSPi under the sharp and cultivated eye of Aisha, an M&A consultant turned fashion curator. Stunningly beautiful, edgy and a statement in luxury, the collections on display are in the affordable diffusion price segment.
“We bring back brands that have already had resonance with the Indian fashion seeker. Besides many, fresh new stories that are truly European and stunningly chic” shares Aisha.
Notable designers that you can shop at her pop-up include the globally renowned brands Rosantica, L’alingi, Vanina, and Celia B among many others.
For this series, Aisha especially collaborates with two designers who are bound to complement each other. Alexia Hentsch, is a Brazilian British designer who's designed for the Rio carnival. She does bodysuits that are combined by AiSPi with Akshi Joganii, a Belgian designer, and creator of beautiful ruffle skirts. AiSPi combines the bodysuits and the ruffle skirt to lend a sense of chic to their story.
(Inputs from Karishma Sain)
