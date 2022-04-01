AiSPi's famed pop-ups curated to perfection return to treat fashionistas of Delhi

Fashion seekers and design lovers will get a preview into the Spring-Summer collections of careful curations of European brands at this captivating trunk show, put together by AiSPi under the sharp and cultivated eye of Aisha, an M&A consultant turned fashion curator. Stunningly beautiful, edgy and a statement in luxury, the collections on display are in the affordable diffusion price segment.

“We bring back brands that have already had resonance with the Indian fashion seeker. Besides many, fresh new stories that are truly European and stunningly chic” shares Aisha.

Notable designers that you can shop at her pop-up include the globally renowned brands Rosantica, L’alingi, Vanina, and Celia B among many others.