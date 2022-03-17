Developing your own personal fashion style

This season, UNIQLO focuses on the relationship between clothing and your daily lives, as well as the simple pleasures that emerge when people, clothes, and style collide season after season.



Whether it's the fresh feeling of putting on a new shirt, the joy of finding something you've been wanting to wear forever, the pleasures of colour exploration, or the liberation of discovering your own style -- all it's rooted in a simple joy, a sense of play. LifeWear is clothing that is affordable and full of joy. It is designed to fit your daily routine and enrich your way of life.



The joys of skyline - redefining urban styling



As the world adjusts to a new normal, there is a sense of togetherness that we all anticipate, whether with friends, family, or even colleagues. The Joys of Skyline collection includes fuss-free contemporary styles that can be worn from work to play.



Women



Trench Coat



This minimalist take on the traditional trench coat in a relaxed fit makes this item perfect for casual and work settings. It is exceptionally comfortable and sees the introduction of raglan sleeves for ease of movement through the day.



Washable Short Cardigan



This popular fall/winter item has been updated to be wash-safe and integrated into a spring/summer wardrobe. Its in-trend cropped length strikes a pleasing balance with high-rise bottoms, making it an easy yet versatile product to style.



Men



Utility Parka



The practical design, water-repellent finish and five pockets for extra storage deem this product extremely utilitarian. With a clean matte surface, and a relaxed silhouette the utility parka is apt for leisure or daily wear.



Dry Pique Polo Shirt



The high-quality classic polo shirt has been improved in cut and mobility. A dry function was added to the Kanoko material to further enhance the smooth and comfortable feel of the product. It can be worn alone or layered and makes for a great everyday look.



The joys of landscape -- feeling at one with nature



Taking time off to enjoy the great outdoors is essential for recharging the mind and body. This season, we see the use of colours and textures that blend in with nature, as opposed to products with functional features for walking, cycling, and other outdoor activities.