From Ananya to Disha, and Sobhita, these actresses have painted the town in red!
A lady in red never is never out of trend. A lady in red never fails to impress
Audrey Hepburn once said “There is a shade of red for every woman,” and these Bollywood divas are the living proof of that. While the red color goes back in history, it is fair to say that it is never getting dull and boring. For every woman who wants to make a statement, red is definitely the go-to color! A lady in red never is never out of trend. A lady in red never fails to impress! Check out these wonderful ladies who managed to steal hearts in the iconic red dress.
Sobhita Dhulipala
Recently, Made In Heaven actress painted an event red as she slipped into this sequined gown dress. This sparkling outfit with wide straps and a plunging square neckline makes her one of the bold types! With hair styled short and curls left open, Sobhita Dhulipala is definitely a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion!
Ananya Panday
This Bollywood Diva looked like a heartthrob in a stunning fiery red satin silk spaghetti strap dress. With this drooping neckline and mid-rise hem length, Ananya had outdone herself in this impressive red dress.
Sara Ali Khan
Pataudi royalty Sara Ali Khan looked elegant in a princess red dress. This was not the first time Sara had donned red like a pro, she often exerts power every time she wears red.
Katrina Kaif
The newly wedded Katrina has been perfecting red since the time the audience has known her. Katrina looked elegant in a gorgeous red dress. Red is a classic and Kat surely knows how to pull it off in the right way!
Disha Patani
Disha has always made it a point to slay with all her looks. The actress was seen donning a floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit. To add more glamour to this power outfit, the star had accessorized her look with gold danglers.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines