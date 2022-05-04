From Ananya to Disha, and Sobhita, these actresses have painted the town in red!

Audrey Hepburn once said “There is a shade of red for every woman,” and these Bollywood divas are the living proof of that. While the red color goes back in history, it is fair to say that it is never getting dull and boring. For every woman who wants to make a statement, red is definitely the go-to color! A lady in red never is never out of trend. A lady in red never fails to impress! Check out these wonderful ladies who managed to steal hearts in the iconic red dress.