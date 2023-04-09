Levi's 501: The Jeans That Launched a Thousand Dreams

Take the ad where a handsome young man clad in nothing but his 501s keeps jumping into pool after pool after pool in the neighbourhood, till he gets to his girl. Instead of underscoring the sexiness, the line at the end simply says: ‘The more you wash them, the better they get.’ Or the classic black-and-white creek commercial that shows two Amish sisters spying on a topless man bathing in the Yosemite River only to see him emerge with his 501s on. A very clever line rounds it off: ‘In 1873, Levi’s only came in shrink-to-fit.’

Or the hard-hitting 2009 Levi’s ‘Go Forth’ campaign headline: ‘This country wasn’t built by men wearing suits.’ ‘Go Forth’ had impeccable timing. Here was a brand that had gone a bit quiet. And here was a country that needed to be heard and healed in the wake of the most devastating hurricane Katrina. The campaign aimed to rekindle the pioneering spirit of America and salute the optimism of its people, and much of it used Walt Whitman’s classic, rousing poetry about America.

The art of copywriting found its most willing participant in brand Levi’s. As I revisit the archives for this piece, I must admit that the 501s definitely shaped my desire to be a copywriter. Dishy men were quite the thing in the Levi’s ads and the male form had rarely enjoyed more screen space and unabashed gawking. In fact, Levi’s legitimised women’s unabashed ‘admiration’ of men in their commercials—a great way to subtly communicate equality. In retrospect, this too could have nudged me (rather misleadingly) towards advertising! I’ve lost count of the number of times I have tried to get a script passed that begins: ‘Film opens on a deserted island with Milind (sometimes it’s Sid Malhotra or Rahul Khanna—I don’t discriminate) dressed in the barest of glad rags, heroically saving the day/maiden/ turtle/self with toothpaste/paint/ water purifiers!’ Suffice it to say, not all clients are Levi’s.

In the dynamic (and fickle) world of fashion, to be able to sell the same product over and over again needs creativity for sure, but also courage. And that’s exactly what the agencies that handled Levi’s displayed. They changed one tiny bit of messaging based on one tiny product innovation. They tapped into the times. They went ahead and told bold stories. And they expected to impress nobody. Thereby managing to woo everybody.

Oh, and did I mention the music? If music apps had a ‘best advertising commercial soundtrack’ playlist, Levi’s would be top of the charts. Not only did the songs play on loop in your head for months, they just made perfect sense for the stories being told.

Picture this. Brad Pitt. Young. Gorgeous. (Yes, he’s in a Levi’s ad, google it now and thank me later.) Anyway, he’s being let out of prison by a vindictive warden in nothing but vest and boxers. Outside the dusty prison gates, there’s a gorgeous girl waiting for him, who hands him his Levi’s jeans and—what ensues is pure sensuousness. (The writer of this ad has all my respect, and voodoo pins.) And the soundtrack? A song released way back in 1973 just works beautifully. “Well, it’s plain to see you were meant for me, yeah I’m your boy, your 20th century toy” plus Brad Pitt in Levi’s equals Genius.

Or take one of my favourites from 2014—the ‘Live in Levi’s ad’ that told people the myriad ways in which they could wear their Levi’s—it didn’t matter how you wore them as long as you didn’t bore them! This wry message of what you owed your Levi’s is told to the foot-tapping Rumble and Sway by Jamie and the Commons.

As a consumer, the draw of the 501s has always been its fit, and its versatility. I cannot think of a single attitude or outfit that the 501 cannot embellish or accentuate. As an advertising professional, it’s one of those brands I would give an arm and a leg to work on. (Not today of course, I need to have both legs to wear my 501s and roll around like Deepika.) But going beyond the advertising and glamour of the brand is a fact that still resonates for me. That a copper rivet and a buttondown fly could bridge the gap between the sexes, and give us all freedom of movement and style. Withstanding generations of good and bad fashion trends, it changed the way we look, forever. When we wear a Levi’s 501, what we’re really doing is wearing an incredible, and incredibly simple, idea.

P.S. And Levi’s, if you’re listening, maybe in your 150th year, you might consider adding a few more rivets to a few more strain points so we can all fit into our favourite, slightly snug 501s sitting hopefully in our wardrobes—and re-live its sensuous magic?