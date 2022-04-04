Multi-talented IAS Officer Abhishek Singh makes glamorous appearance at Lakme Fashion Week

We often hear stories of how certain people have beaten odds at different stages of life and achieved spectacular success. One such example is of IAS Officer and multi-talented personality Abhishek Singh. Abhishek, who was once heartbroken and contemplating suicidal thoughts has made a phenomenal mark by rising to the stature of an acclaimed IAS Officer. Setting a benchmark for today’s youth, Abhishek is an able officer who is also successfully pursuing his creative interests. His recent appearance at Lakme Fashion Week has gone viral and scored millions of views on social media.