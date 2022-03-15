Sneaker trends in 2022
Sneaker trends in 2022 are nothing new; they are only a renewal and resurrection of previous patterns; after all, style and fashion are cyclical beasts
While menswear trends appear to come and go with seasons, it's no surprise that sneaker culture evolves just as swiftly. Timeless style and simplicity—on the verge of minimalism is something we should all strive for! By keeping an eye on current style and fashion trends, here are some fashionable shoes for men in 2022:
1) Black Casual Nubuck Leather Men Sneakers: The clean and classic minimalist shoe trend is currently a fan favourite, since it can be dressed up with high end tailoring or dressed down with athleisure or casual jeans. As a result, these sneakers are a must-have in any man's collection.
2) Leather Tan Slip-On Sneakers: Leather sneakers are a must have option this season and tan leather ones just level up the quotient! With their sleek shapes and unique designs, they're great sneakers to accent the ever-popular athleisure look.
3) Black Casual Leather Sneakers: Expertly constructed casual leather shoes are significantly superior at safeguarding your feet and providing the additional ergonomic support they require. Unlike synthetic or canvas shoes, quality leather sneakers will mould to the contour of your foot with time for an even better fit.
4) Sueded out Silhouettes : We're talking about neutral, versatile suede hues with 'pops of colour.' You can wear a light navy blue or a light olive this season. They're still neutral colours, but they're more visually appealing than plain brown.
(Inputs by- Arvind Bajaj, Founder, Ezok Shoes)
