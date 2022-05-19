Style a bold handbag to make it a fashion statement
Let's have a look at some of the chic and trending bags you may wear to turn heads
What woman does not admire a fashionable handbag? The fact that these bags may make a fashion statement would be the cherry on the top.
In reality, there’s a huge variety of handbag designs to select from. Every woman wants to flaunt their accessories and exude confidence whenever they go out. And well, who doesn’t love compliments about their style! So, let's have a look at some of the chic and trending bags you may wear to turn heads:
1) Rosalind Women's Tote Bag: The contemporary design of this Rosalind Women's Tote Bag is, sophisticated, stylish and will make women drool. If you're going to wear anything formal, this tote bag is a must-have. With their clean and minimalistic look, these bags are sure to make a fashion statement unlike any other. This bag comes with a Zipper closure, Detachable shoulder strap, Top handle and tab details.
2) Avery Shoulder bag: This bag is the definition of cute and classy. Compactly stylish with a twisted and eccentric top handle, it is crafted to be your artistic extension. The bag looks gorgeous and makes for a good choice to carry along on semi-casual and casual outings.
3) Faye Satchel Bag: Light and effortlessly chic, the Faye Quilted Crossbody handbag is a blend of geometry and chic fashion. Its boxy design and faux leather is the bound to make a statement and amp your everyday ensembles.
4) Esme Puffer Crossbody Bag: The uber young Esme crossbody bag is made for the modern woman who likes to tap into the casual-chic vibe for her style. This classy bag with its cylindrical body and monochrome hardware makes sophisticated ensembles easy and fun.
(Inputs by- Mohit Jain, Founder Miraggio)
