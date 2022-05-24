Urvashi Rautela looks stunning at Cannes 2022

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of the film Forever Young. After making her debut on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela certainly upped her fashion quotient to wow audiences in a Black dress from “Blooming souls” ALI YOUNES SS 2021 Couture Chapter.

The actress looked stunning in her thigh-high slit gown. The tube outfit was enhanced with massive ruffled details, which ended in a long train. The actress accessorized her outfit with statement earrings set with green emerald diamonds and a gorgeous Nour by Jahan necklace. Meanwhile, Enrico Cuini's black statement shoes completed her ensemble. This look was styled by Jean Marc. Urvashi opted for drama with smoky eyes, flushed rose cheeks, and nude lipstick to finish the look. The actress opted for a sleek and neat bun hair-do. The actress made our hearts skip a beat as she walked the ramp and posed for the paparazzi with all her smiles.