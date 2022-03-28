Urvashi Rautela sets the ramp on fire as showstopper at Grand Finale Show of FDCI Lakme Fashion Week

Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos of herself gracing the ramp for the ace designers Reynu Taandon and Nikhita Tandon. Urvashi looked like a perfect fit in that dress, where the actress wore a body fitting dress which had a deep v cut line along with cuts on the waist which flaunted her toned physique with full balloon sleeves and a long frill at the bottom of the dress where the actress flaunted the frill of the dress.

In her makeup, Urvashi went in with all nude shades, with perfect smudged nude eyeshadows along with a soft pink lip shade, which enhanced the entire look. The actress rounded off her look with a high, long slit ponytail, which made her look stunning. The actress slayed the ramp walk with full confidence and grace, which definitely stole the entire limelight and the hearts of the audience