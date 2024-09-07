‘A room of our own’

It all began in 2019 when Gloria Koshy, warden of the women’s hostel in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, created a WhatsApp group of ex-students, informing them that the building was about to be demolished. As messages flooded in, a “bag of illuminations burst open”.

On a campus largely dominated by male students, the women’s hostel was, for many of the female students, their first experience of a room they could call their own. “With that physical space vanishing, it felt urgent to archive what it meant to us…” filmmaker Surabhi Sharma (Direction, 1998) tells me. “A safe space, a place of privacy, where we could, away from family, build a relationship with cinema.”

That initial idea of recalling and recording the personal experiences of women graduates soon grew into something bigger. As conversations between alumnae zoomed out from the hostel to the campus, other stories emerged, not all of them rose-tinted. While FTII did afford them the luxury of making mistakes as they learnt their craft, it was not easy to negotiate. As student after student revealed, the campus was also a hotbed of “deep-seated misogyny”.

“There is a tradition of hostility to women students. Even now, women are told, Arre, you’ve taken a boy’s seat. Tum toh jaake shaadi kar loge,” says editor and documentary filmmaker Reena Mohan (Editing, 1982). FTII alumnae find, at best, a token mention in the dominant narratives about the institute. A coffee table book celebrating 60 years of FTII featured 32 graduates, of whom just five were women.

Speaking to the Quint about the findings of the Hema Committee—formed on the recommendations of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to look into sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry—that were made public on 19 August, Bina Paul (Editing, 1983), founder member of the WCC, pointed out that it’s not just women actors but ‘technicians’ and the entire female labour force that has to grapple with a regressive, repressive power structure. The FTII is no different, she says. “It is modelled on and made for a male-dominated industry, one that is becoming more and more inimical to women filmmakers.”