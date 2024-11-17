Actress Nayanthara finds herself at the receiving end of misogyny

#CharacterlessLadyNAYANTHARA is trending on X, and as one person aptly put it, "D fans ruling Twitter (X) since afternoon". A barrage of misogynistic posts against actress Nayanthara are trending on the social media solely because of the open letter she wrote to actor Dhanush on 16 November.

Dhanush sent the actress a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore for damages he claims she caused by using an unauthorized 3-second clip from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan he produced for her upcoming documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

In the open letter, she claims Dhanush harbours "vengeance" and a "personal grudge" against her, her project and her partner after battling for an No Objection Certificate (NOC) for two years and waiting for his approval for the release of the documentary. She proceeded to vent out in two more pages that have resulted in polarizing reactions.