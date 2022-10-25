Ajay Devgan’s name changed in Thank God

Interestingly, the decision for this change was not taken under pressure from the Central Board of Film certification.

“It was a voluntary decision taken by the producers to avoid any further controversy faced by other religious satires like PK, Mohalla Assi and Oh My God. The entire audio track was changed. Everywhere that Chitragupta was mentioned was replaced by CG, ” says a source in the know.

Thank God is veteran director Indra Kumar’s first directorial since Total Dhamaal in 2019 which also starred Ajay Devgan.