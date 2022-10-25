Ajay Devgan’s name changed in Thank God

Films

Ajay Devgan no longer plays God in Indra Kumar’s mock-religious Thank God

Subhash K Jha

Ajay Devgan no longer plays God in Indra Kumar’s mock-religious Thank God. In response to the protests by religious group against Devgan playing Bhagwan Chitragupta wearing a swanky suit and sporting trimmed beard, the producers have voluntarily changed Devgan’s name from Chitragupta  to CG.

Interestingly, the decision for this change was not taken under pressure  from the Central Board of Film certification.

“It  was a voluntary  decision taken by the producers to avoid any further controversy faced by other religious satires like PK, Mohalla Assi and  Oh My God. The  entire audio  track was changed. Everywhere that  Chitragupta was mentioned was replaced  by CG, ” says  a source in the know.

Thank God is veteran director Indra Kumar’s first directorial since Total  Dhamaal in 2019 which also starred Ajay Devgan.


