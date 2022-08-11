Akshay and I have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful entertainers! : Bhumi Pednekar

For young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, it is a sweet coincidence that her film Rakshabandhan is releasing on the same day as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha! Incidentally, both these films have her paired opposite Akshay Kumar and these projects are also meaningful, commercial social entertainers.

Bhumi says, “It is such a lovely coincidence that on the 5th anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rakshabandhan - my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing in theatres today! Akshay sir has been a huge part of my career and there is so much I have learnt from him. Akshay sir has always backed me to deliver on screen and I’m grateful for his trust and vision for me as an artiste.”