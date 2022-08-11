Akshay and I have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful entertainers! : Bhumi Pednekar
For young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, it is a sweet coincidence that her film Rakshabandhan is releasing on the same day as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha! Incidentally, both these films have her paired opposite Akshay Kumar and these projects are also meaningful, commercial social entertainers.
Bhumi says, “It is such a lovely coincidence that on the 5th anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rakshabandhan - my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing in theatres today! Akshay sir has been a huge part of my career and there is so much I have learnt from him. Akshay sir has always backed me to deliver on screen and I’m grateful for his trust and vision for me as an artiste.”
She adds, “Toilet : Ek Prem Katha was the first blockbuster of my career, thanks to Akshay sir and I hope we deliver a solid hit again with Rakshabandhan. Akshay sir and I have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful entertainers. Both Toilet and Rakshabandhan deliver a message that one can take home to and also watch such films with the entire family. I love family entertainers because it appeals to the widest possible quadrant of movie-watchers in India.”
Bhumi is confident that Rakshabandhan will strike a chord with every Indian living worldwide. Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects.