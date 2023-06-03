Amitabh-Jaya: A golden jubilee to remember

Someone had scribbled ‘paisewaali’ on the wall beside her apartment door, the journalist noticed. This must be Jaya Bhaduri’s flat, he reckoned. He was standing on the second floor of Beach House Park, a suburban residential society at the far end of Juhu.

That day he interviewed a vivacious girl with long, flowing hair. There were other industry colleagues living in the same building, she told him. Colleagues like Rekha. They were friends. She spoke about the actors who had made a strong impression on her: Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor… the only newcomer on her list was a lanky young actor called Amitabh Bachchan. “What a voice!” she said.The year was 1971.

Even before many of her Hindi films hit the theatres, Jaya Bhaduri was the talk of tinseltown. She had debuted as a gushing teenager in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (1963), following which she headed straight for the hallowed halls of the film institute at Pune (now known as FTII), where she was trained in the ‘method’ of Stanislavski. She graduated with a gold medal and was almost immediately recruited by Hrishikesh Mukherjee for his new film, Guddi, in which she was paired with the aforementioned lanky young man.

In a 2014 interview given to Filmfare, Tanuja narrated her experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time: “I first met Amit at a club at the Taj. He looked handsome and was dancing with his then-girlfriend, model Sheila Jones. I asked him, ‘Why don’t you join films?’ He replied, ‘I’ve come here to join films.” Much like Jaya, Amitabh was attracting the right kind of attention, and was a familiar face within the industry even during his ‘struggling’ phase.

There are stories of him being rejected for his unconventional looks and his voice. But the fact is, even as early as 1971 he was being touted as one of the stars to watch out for. He was lending his voice to films by legends like Mrinal Sen (Bhuvan Shome, 1969), and the role of Dr. Bhaskar Bannerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand (1971) had given him a fillip.

Film magazines followed his exploits and details about his love life. He was, at the time, dating a model by the name of Sheila Jones. Reportedly, she had participated in the Miss India contest in 1972.Both Amitabh and Jaya ‘spotted’ each other before they actually met in person. When she was a student at the film institute, he had visited the campus as part of a delegation led by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, the man who gave Amitabh his first acting break. She was impressed enough to remember him.