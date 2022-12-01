Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently: Nadav Lapid on 'The Kashmir Files' controversy

"The filmmaker knows very well that the question is not what exactly were the facts. None of us (in the jury), especially myself, ever doubted the facts. I don't have any capacity, the tools to say what happened in Kashmir," Lapid, who lives mostly in France, said.



Lapid came under attack not just by "The Kashmir Files" team but also several BJP leaders and Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon as well as its Consul General to Midwest India Kobbi Shoshani.



"Although he (Israeli ambassador) was absolutely aware of the fact that I was talking about the movie as propaganda, he blamed me for talking disrespectfully about the tragedy in Kashmir which is total nonsense. He is aware of it but he is a manipulator. He knew I was judging the movie as a filmmaker," he told the channel.



Lapid thanked IFFI for inviting him to be the head of the international jury.



"But since I was called to Goa in order to serve as the president of the jury as I did in dozens of festivals, the biggest ones like Cannes, Berlin, and others. My duty, my obligation was to tell the truth as I see it," he added.