'Ardh': Stark realities of struggling actors in Mumbai

'Ardh' sees revival of a brilliant actor/comedian Rajpal Yadav. He successfully proves that he is much more than a comedian. The film revolves around a theme which is seldom touched upon by mainstream cinema, that too without any glamour attached to it.

Ardh talks about a struggling actor who dresses up as a eunuch to earn his living while giving auditions for a lead role so that he cold make his dream come true. His family too supports him. The stark contradiction in his reality and dream- that is where the intensity of the film lies. But unfortunately, director Palash Muchhal could not explore it.