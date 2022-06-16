'Ardh': Stark realities of struggling actors in Mumbai
The film has Rajpal Yadav in lead role and he shines in the film which if executed more maturely could have been an amazing film
'Ardh' sees revival of a brilliant actor/comedian Rajpal Yadav. He successfully proves that he is much more than a comedian. The film revolves around a theme which is seldom touched upon by mainstream cinema, that too without any glamour attached to it.
Ardh talks about a struggling actor who dresses up as a eunuch to earn his living while giving auditions for a lead role so that he cold make his dream come true. His family too supports him. The stark contradiction in his reality and dream- that is where the intensity of the film lies. But unfortunately, director Palash Muchhal could not explore it.
Moreover, no matter how brilliant an actor Rajpal Yadav is, he can't portray a dreamy young man in his fifties. Then there are scenes which convey that something big is going to happen but they fizzle out. Rubina Dilaik and Hiten Tejwani are impressive but could have done much better- you feel it while seeing the film.
Nevertheless, it won't be wrong to say that music composer Palash Muchhal has done a commendable job in selecting an unusual story as his directorial debut. Despite its weaknesses, the film should be watched for its moving and unique storyline.
